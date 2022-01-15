Deutsche Bank AG Buys 457,517 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 375.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $10,532,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 223.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,246,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 861,005 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

