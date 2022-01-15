Deutsche Bank AG Buys 52,931 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,617,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,103,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 78,464 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of BNL opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.97%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

