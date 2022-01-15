Deutsche Bank AG Buys 64,440 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 105.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

