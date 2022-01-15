Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of Boot Barn worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $108.73 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

