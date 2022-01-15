Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,619 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.56% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

DHC stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

