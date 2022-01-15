Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,338 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 516,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,693 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.93 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

