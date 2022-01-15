Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

