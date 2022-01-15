Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Extreme Networks worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

EXTR stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

