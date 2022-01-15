Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 472.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE opened at $74.38 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

