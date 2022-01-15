Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.57 Million Stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.30% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 66.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.