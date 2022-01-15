Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Balchem worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.65. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

