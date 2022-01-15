Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

