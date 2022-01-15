Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,267 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Alkermes worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.25 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

