Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.29 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

