Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 453,904 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 174.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 453,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.80 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

