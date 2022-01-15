Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,468 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG opened at $18.32 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

