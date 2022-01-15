Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.