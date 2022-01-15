Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,848 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of StepStone Group worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,187,962 shares of company stock valued at $111,435,942. 35.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

STEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.