Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.54% of Cutera worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.08 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $665.85 million, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

