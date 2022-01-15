Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $224.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.