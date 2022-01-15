Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,793 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Vocera Communications worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

VCRA stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.99 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $1,852,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

