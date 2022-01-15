Deutsche Bank AG Sells 287,984 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,984 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth $59,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $876,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

