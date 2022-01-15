Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,265 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Progyny worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 126.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 136.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,012,000 after purchasing an additional 440,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $3,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,286,162. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

