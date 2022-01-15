Deutsche Bank AG Sells 441,336 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 441,336 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Range Resources worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

