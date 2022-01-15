Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.03% of Astronics worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Astronics by 3,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.