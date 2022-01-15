Dev Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.86 million and $71,988.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

