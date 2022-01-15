dForce Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, dForce has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $43.80 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

