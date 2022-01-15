DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Hits One Day Volume of $84,338.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $84,338.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.15 or 0.07690116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008174 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

