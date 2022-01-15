Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $522,494.64

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 26% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $522,494.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00504021 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

