disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $131,545.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.32 or 0.07725457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,874.47 or 0.99457508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,739,294 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

