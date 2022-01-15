Dogecoin Trading Up 21.4% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $24.75 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00341976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.