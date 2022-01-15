Dogey-Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $20,316.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.76 or 0.07691671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,928.64 or 0.99883994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,976,988,632,791 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

