DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DoubleVerify worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $2,345,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

