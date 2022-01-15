DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Update

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital in the second quarter worth $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in DPCM Capital by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOA stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. 9,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

