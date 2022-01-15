Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,757,000 after buying an additional 218,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

