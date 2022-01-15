DXdao Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $488.61 or 0.01123759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $24.10 million and $137,491.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00385832 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008284 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

