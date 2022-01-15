Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,712,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 467,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 446,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

