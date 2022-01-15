eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $65.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00341549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

