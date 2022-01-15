Elamachain (ELAMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $347,814.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

