Electroneum Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $174.37 million and $283,166.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,911,031,564 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

