Elysian Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $130,751.27 and approximately $124,456.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

