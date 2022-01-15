Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENLAY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,037. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
About Enel
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
