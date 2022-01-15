Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENLAY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,037. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENLAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

