Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESOA stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 26,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

