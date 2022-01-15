Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ESOA stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 26,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
