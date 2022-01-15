EnterCoin Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $73,922.65 and $29,054.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.