EpiK Protocol (EPK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.19 or 0.07704062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,859.09 or 0.99780794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069515 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.