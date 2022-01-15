Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 46,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,115. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

