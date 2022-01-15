Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $875.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $746.76 on Friday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

