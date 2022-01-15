Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 558,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,053.0 days.

CUYTF stock remained flat at $$43.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $61.44.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

