Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Shares of EVTZF remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

