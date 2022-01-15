Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the December 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $0.39 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

